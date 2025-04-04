The Downlink • Apr 04, 2025
Art school for scientists
Space Snapshot
Any first-year art school class on photography will teach you to play with exposure times to create artful blurs. NASA astronaut Don Pettit took this technique to the International Space Station, and the result is gorgeous. In this long-exposure image, Earth looks like a blur of green, contrasted with the starkness of the Milky Way behind it. Image credit: NASA/Don Pettit.
Fact Worth Sharing
Photography and astronomy have a long relationship. Edward Emerson Barnard, who was credited with taking the first clear photo of the Milky Way in 1888, was an amateur astronomer trained as a photographer's assistant. He also discovered Barnard’s Star, one of the closest stars to Earth.
Mission Briefings
JWST has captured auroras on Neptune. The near-infrared images from the space telescope show Neptune’s auroras (seen here as cyan splotches) more clearly than ever before. Unlike other planets where auroras appear at the northern and southern poles, Neptune’s tilted magnetic field makes its auroras appear around the mid-latitudes. Pictured: An enhanced-color image of Neptune from the Hubble Space Telescope (left) and that image combined with data from JWST (right). Image credit: NASA et al.
China has a new space exploration roadmap. China’s Deep Space Exploration Laboratory recently shared a long-term exploration roadmap focusing on planetary science and the search for life. The roadmap includes missions to return samples from Mars and Venus, research stations on the Moon and Mars, and a mission to the Neptune system.
Could lichens survive on Mars? Recent research exposed lichen to high doses of X-ray radiation similar to what would be expected on Mars and found that some species were able to continue carrying out metabolic processes and activating their defense mechanisms. This adds to our understanding of how life could exist in places beyond Earth.
The Fram2 private astronaut mission launched this week. The mission, which is expected to last between three and five days, sent four private astronauts in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule into orbit around Earth. This is the first time a crewed mission will follow a polar orbit, circling Earth at an inclination of 90 degrees and flying over the poles.
From The Planetary Society
Take a deep dive into the state of U.S. space policy. This week’s Planetary Radio takes you to Washington, D.C., for a special live episode exploring the complex geopolitical landscape NASA is facing, with growing influence from commercial space companies, potential budget cuts, and changes in committee leadership. Pictured: Planetary Society Chief of Space Policy Casey Dreier with Rep. Judy Chu (CA-28), co-chair of the Congressional Planetary Science Caucus. Image credit: Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg Center.
Since The Planetary Society's founding 45 years ago, supporters like you have been powerful and effective advocates for NASA's greatest missions. Now, more than ever, we need your help! Without enough funding, NASA will be forced to delay or cancel more missions.
The Planetary Society’s social media work is up for two awards. We are proud to have been nominated for two Webby Awards, which celebrate the best of the Internet. Being nominated means our work is among the top 12% of over 13,000 entries worldwide. Cast your vote now to help us win in the General Social Media and Short Form Video categories!
Watch our latest virtual book club discussion. Nathalie Cabrol, the Director of the Carl Sagan Center at the SETI Institute, joined Planetary Society book club members this week to discuss her book, "The Secret Life of the Universe: An Astrobiologist’s Search for the Origins and Frontiers of Life." The conversation explores how humans are attempting to answer two big questions: Where do we come from? And are we alone?
Next up in the book club: A Quantum Life by Hakeem Oluseyi. In April, Planetary Society book club members will be reading a memoir that follows Hakeem Oluseyi’s path from a childhood marked by poverty and turbulence to becoming a world-renowned astrophysicist. Hakeem will join the next book club meeting to discuss the memoir and answer your questions. The book club is exclusive to Planetary Society members. Not a member yet? Join today.
What's Up
In the pre-dawn skies this week, look for yellowish Saturn very low to the eastern horizon, with super bright Venus a bit higher up. In the evening, you’ll see very bright Jupiter high in the west, with reddish Mars higher up. On April 5, the crescent Moon will be near Mars. Learn more about what April’s night skies have in store.
The Planetary Society met and exceeded our member drive goal last month, welcoming 640 new members on board.
If you still haven't joined, now is the time.
NASA is facing major budget cuts for the first time in a decade, and thousands of skilled scientists, engineers, and technicians have already been laid off at NASA centers across the United States. NASA funding must grow, not shrink, if the agency is to succeed in returning to the Moon, exploring the Solar System, and seeking out life beyond Earth.
We must prevent future budget cuts.
Wow of the Week
This may look like a piece of contemporary art on an exercise in color theory, but it’s actually the first image from NASA’s SPHEREx space telescope. Each square contains more than 100,000 objects, either stars or entire galaxies. The telescope has six infrared detectors, each of which captures 17 unique infrared wavelength bands. You can see the entire spread of wavelengths represented here in gradients of various hues. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.
