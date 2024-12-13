Anniversaries abound

NASA’s solar eclipse experiments are yielding results. During the April 8 total solar eclipse, NASA funded several research projects to help understand how Earth is affected by the Sun. One project involved organizing over 800 students across the U.S. to launch balloons equipped with scientific instruments to study the eclipse from above. This research confirmed that eclipses can generate ripples in Earth’s atmosphere called atmospheric gravity waves. Image credit: Nationwide Eclipse Ballooning Project/Virginia Tech.

The Artemis Moon missions are being delayed. Artemis II — a crewed flight around the Moon and back to Earth — has been pushed from September 2025 to April 2026 at the earliest. Artemis III — a crewed lunar landing — will not take place until 2027 at the earliest. These delays are due to hardware issues, including problems with the Orion capsule’s heat shield.

BepiColombo completed its fifth Mercury flyby. ESA’s BepiColombo mission will enter into orbit around Mercury in 2026, but first must adjust its trajectory and speed with several flybys of the innermost planet. It conducted the fifth of these passes last week, and became the first mission to image Mercury in mid-infrared light as it flew by.

ESA is celebrating 25 years of operations for its X-ray observatory. The XXM-Newton space telescope has been in space since 1999 studying celestial objects ranging from planets to black holes. ESA celebrated the milestone by highlighting several key discoveries, including how X-ray auroras arise at Jupiter’s magnetic poles.