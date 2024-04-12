A sight to remember

What time is it on the Moon? The White House wants to know. A new White House policy was issued this week directing NASA and other government agencies to develop a lunar timing standard it calls Coordinated Lunar Time (LTC), in coordination with other nations, by the end of 2026. This will support operations on and around the Moon. Pictured: The waxing crescent Moon, imaged by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. Image credit: NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio.

The first non-American to walk on the Moon will be Japanese. U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio announced this week that two Japanese astronauts will join future American missions to the Moon, one of whom will become the first non-American to land on the lunar surface. As part of this agreement, Japan will provide a pressurized rover for astronauts to use on the Moon.

One lunar orbiter imaged another last month. NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter captured several images of Korea Aerospace Research Institute’s Danuri lunar orbiter in March as the two spacecraft, traveling in nearly parallel orbits, zipped past each other in opposite directions. Both spacecraft were traveling so fast relative to each other that LRO’s image of Danuri is stretched to 10 times its actual size in the opposite direction of travel.

NASA is investing in the next Moon buggy. The agency has selected three companies to develop technology capabilities for a lunar terrain vehicle that Artemis astronauts will use to travel around the Moon’s surface. Each company will spend the next year on a special study to develop designs for a system. NASA will then select one provider to further develop its design.