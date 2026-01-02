A new year around the Sun

See what the new year has in store for space science and exploration. The Planetary Society’s calendar of space events for 2026 outlines all the most spectacular launches, space mission milestones, and celestial events to watch out for over the next 12 months. The launch of Artemis II, which will mark the first time humans venture beyond low-Earth orbit in over 50 years, could fly as soon as February. Image credit: NASA / Kim Shiflett.

Kick off 2026 with a guide to January’s night sky. This month’s What’s Up promises amazing views of Jupiter and Saturn. The Quadrantid meteor shower will also peak this weekend, though the brightness of a full Moon will reduce visibility of the celestial display.