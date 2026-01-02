The Downlink • Jan 02, 2026
A new year around the Sun
Space Snapshot
New beginnings abound in this image of a protoplanetary disk taken by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope (HST). The dark red streak corresponds to dust obscuring a hidden star within, whose light illuminates wisps of material on either side. Planets may be forming out of this gas and dust. Astronomers have nicknamed this system “Dracula’s Chivito” for its fang-like lobes and sandwich shape (a chivito is a kind of sandwich). Image credit: NASA, ESA, STScI, K. Monsch (CfA). Image processing: J. DePasquale (STScI).
Fact Worth Sharing
Dracula’s Chivito is one of the largest-looking protoplanetary disks in the night sky, but it’s only about 0.5% the size of a full Moon as seen from Earth.
From The Planetary Society
See what the new year has in store for space science and exploration. The Planetary Society’s calendar of space events for 2026 outlines all the most spectacular launches, space mission milestones, and celestial events to watch out for over the next 12 months. The launch of Artemis II, which will mark the first time humans venture beyond low-Earth orbit in over 50 years, could fly as soon as February. Image credit: NASA / Kim Shiflett.
Kick off 2026 with a guide to January’s night sky. This month’s What’s Up promises amazing views of Jupiter and Saturn. The Quadrantid meteor shower will also peak this weekend, though the brightness of a full Moon will reduce visibility of the celestial display.
What's Up
Yellowish Saturn is up in the west in the early evening, and very bright Jupiter rises in the east around sunset and is up all night. Learn more at planetary.org/night-sky.
Wow of the Week
Old meets new in this breathtaking image of two spiral galaxies, IC 2163 (left) and NGC 2207 (right). Though the two galaxies are only passing by each other here, the smaller, less massive galaxy on the left will eventually be pulled back by the larger galaxy on the right, and the two will merge over billions of years. This image combines infrared data from the four-year-old NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope and X-ray data from NASA’s 26-year-old Chandra X-ray Observatory. Image credit:NASA / CXC / SAO; NASA / ESA / CSA / STScI / Webb; Image Processing: NASA / CXC / SAO / L. Frattare.
