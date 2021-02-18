The Planetary Society Celebrates the Landing of the Perseverance Rover
Press Statement
18 Feb 2021
Pasadena, CA (February 18, 2021) — The Planetary Society, the world’s largest independent space interest organization, issued the following statements on the successful landing of NASA’s Perseverance rover:
The Planetary Society congratulates NASA, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and the thousands of engineers and scientists across the world whose countless hours of work made today a resounding success.
The Perseverance rover, launched and landed during a global pandemic, earned its name. It inspired and captured the imagination of the world, proving once again that space brings out the best in us.
We look forward to following the great journey of exploration that now lies ahead.
To maximize the science returned by this mission, we need to ensure that the samples collected by this rover are returned to Earth. The Planetary Society strongly supports the joint NASA/ESA Mars Sample Return effort now underway, and urges elected officials to fully fund the project in the coming years.
Bill Nye, CEO of The Planetary Society, added:
Along with needing to overcome the usual technical challenge of getting a spacecraft to another world, NASA’s engineers, technicians, and scientists had to deal with a pandemic. I am inspired by today. They did it! They persevered—and people around the world will soon share in remarkable discoveries on Mars.
