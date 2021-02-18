The Planetary Society Celebrates the Landing of the Perseverance Rover

The Planetary Society congratulates NASA, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and the thousands of engineers and scientists across the world whose countless hours of work made today a resounding success.

The Perseverance rover, launched and landed during a global pandemic, earned its name. It inspired and captured the imagination of the world, proving once again that space brings out the best in us.

We look forward to following the great journey of exploration that now lies ahead.

To maximize the science returned by this mission, we need to ensure that the samples collected by this rover are returned to Earth. The Planetary Society strongly supports the joint NASA/ESA Mars Sample Return effort now underway, and urges elected officials to fully fund the project in the coming years.

