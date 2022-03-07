Your impact: March Equinox 2022

Keeping eyes on the sky

We are pleased to announce the latest round of winners in our Shoemaker Near-Earth Objects (NEO) Grant program, which supports very advanced amateur astronomers who help protect Earth from asteroid impact by finding, tracking and characterizing NEOs.



Thanks to our generous members, we were able to award more money to more recipients than ever before, totaling $74,375. The eight winners are from seven countries on three continents. Over the 24-year history of the program, approximately $515,000 has been granted to 70 winners in 21 countries on six continents. Here are summaries of the newest winners.



Vladimir Benishek of Sopot Astronomical Observatory in Serbia: $9,500 to purchase a 61-centimeter (24-inch) mirror optical set to use in a new telescope enabling observations of fainter asteroids.



Fabrizio Bernardi and Maura Tombelli of Gr.A.M. (Gruppo Astrofili Montelupo) at the Beppe Forti Observatory in Italy: $13,000 for a new camera with a larger CCD (charge-coupled device) detector that provides a much larger field of view.



Massimo Calabresi, Roberto Haver and Raniero Albanesi of Associazione Romana Astrofili in Italy: $7,329 for a more sensitive camera and new filters.



Gary Hug, David Cromer, Doug Goodin and Russell Valentine of the Northeast Kansas Amateur Astronomers League at Farpoint Observatory in the USA: $11,591 to replace their camera and obtain new filters for their 0.7-meter telescope.



Cristóvão Jacques, João Ribeiro and Eduardo Pimentel of SONEAR (Southern Observatory for Near Earth Asteroids Research) Observatory in Brazil: $9,195 for a new camera and a video card. They have discovered a very impressive 35 NEOs.



Korado Korlevic of Višnjan Observatory of Croatia: $12,000 for a new camera, improving sensitivity and download efficiency for their 1-meter telescope.



Florent Losse of France: $3,760 to replace a failed camera and obtain a new secondary mirror. Field of view and sensitivity will both be improved.



Alain Maury (Chile), Georges Attard (France) and Daniel Parrot (USA) of the MAP survey: $8,000 for two cameras to go from two telescopes to four. Their 33 NEOs discovered in their first 10 months is the highest discovery rate for any amateur observatory ever!



Thanks to our expert advisory and review panel: NEO Grant Coordinator Tim Spahr, NEO Sciences; Davide Farnocchia, JPL; Joanna Levine, NEO Sciences; Carrie Nugent, Olin College of Engineering; and Michael Schwartz, Tenagra Observatories.



Thank you, members, for your support in keeping Earth safe from impacts! For more information, go to planetary.org/defense.