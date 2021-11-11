2021 Impact Report

The Day of Action

On March 31, 2021, we held our annual Day of Action, connecting Planetary Society members directly with Congress to advocate for space. This year, because of the ongoing pandemic, we did things a little differently, setting up virtual meetings between 145 members and their congressional representatives and staffers.

Our priorities included a renewed commitment to NASA’s science missions, the continuation of the Artemis program to send humans to the Moon and on to Mars, and support for the NEO Surveyor mission to accelerate asteroid detection efforts.

We asked our members throughout the United States to lend their voices to the chorus, and nearly 1,000 additional messages were sent to Congress echoing these same advocacy messages. Internationally, we provided our members with advocacy talking points to share with their governments. To spread the word even further, we gave our members key advocacy messages to share on social media.

Concurrently, we submitted a statement to the government of Canada in response to its call for input on the future of the country’s space program. We advocated for increased investment in planetary science, greater support for Canada’s space science communities, and a more ambitious vision for independent Canadian missions to explore worlds. Our Canadian members also wrote letters to the government in support of this message.

All in all, this year’s Day of Action had the most widespread participation we’ve ever seen. With the support of members like you, we’re looking forward to doing even more next year.