NASA Recommendations for the Biden Administration

The full report addresses each item in-depth, providing justifications and further analysis on each point.



Taken together, these recommendations provide a proven pathway to galvanizing the nation by way of an invigorated space program. They are both achievable and affordable; inspirational and eminently practical. These investments benefit the taxpayer directly through economic, safety, and workforce benefits; indirectly via the inspiration of a new generation of scientists, engineers, and critical-thinkers; and spiritually, through the profound nature of new discoveries and insights into our cosmos.

As the nation begins to look forward past the COVID-19 pandemic, decisions must be made now to help set the groundwork for the coming economic and social recovery. NASA’s exploration and science programs can contribute to that recovery. The Planetary Society and its worldwide membership stand ready to support the new administration and Congress as they consider NASA’s future.