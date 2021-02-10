NASA Recommendations for the Biden Administration
The Planetary Society made 5 recommendations to the Biden administration:
Deepen our commitment to NASA’s science programs
Continue human spaceflight on the path from the Moon to Mars
Take active steps to protect the planet from dangerous asteroids and comets
Use NASA as a tool to grow our economy, enhance our manufacturing base, nurture our skilled workforce, and strengthen international alliances
Implement the “5 over 5” plan: annual 5% increases to NASA’s budget over the next five years
The full report addresses each item in-depth, providing justifications and further analysis on each point.
Taken together, these recommendations provide a proven pathway to galvanizing the nation by way of an invigorated space program. They are both achievable and affordable; inspirational and eminently practical. These investments benefit the taxpayer directly through economic, safety, and workforce benefits; indirectly via the inspiration of a new generation of scientists, engineers, and critical-thinkers; and spiritually, through the profound nature of new discoveries and insights into our cosmos.
As the nation begins to look forward past the COVID-19 pandemic, decisions must be made now to help set the groundwork for the coming economic and social recovery. NASA’s exploration and science programs can contribute to that recovery. The Planetary Society and its worldwide membership stand ready to support the new administration and Congress as they consider NASA’s future.
