Moonstruck

In many of these cultures’ mythologies, the Moon has a role in the creation of the world or of human life. In many cases, the Moon is the partner of the Sun and sometimes its enemy. Across the board, the Moon shows up in myths as a powerful, influential, and often mysterious figure.

The Moon holds such a special place in human culture because it has always been with us. It is a striking feature of the sky whether appearing during the day or at night. It shows up in different but dependable ways, marking the passage of time with its movements and changing face. The Moon affects the land, water, plants, and animals. And every so often, it turns blood red or obscures the Sun. With such a dynamic and powerful nature, it’s no wonder people looked to the Moon and thought it had to be more than just a rock in the sky.



Today, we know so much about the science of the Moon that to some, it may have lost its mystery. But its meaningfulness to human culture can still be seen in the language we use.