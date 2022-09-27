JWST’s carbon dioxide discovery is good news for Earth-like worlds

By measuring the spectrum of a planet-hosting star during a transit event, astronomers can measure how much light is blocked at a given wavelength, and use this “transmission spectrum” to construct different models that explain what kinds of molecules exist in the planet’s atmosphere. This is great for astrobiologists, who’ve spent years studying what kinds of molecules might indicate the most habitable exoplanets or even the presence of life itself.

Why is finding carbon dioxide important?

Astronomers haven’t yet been able to observe molecules (like, any) in the atmospheres of terrestrial planets. Using Hubble, the most some teams could do was rule out large, extended hydrogen atmospheres on terrestrial planets.

Even before its launch, JWST has been expected to change that. The ERS programs were intended to establish the capabilities of this flagship observatory — so what’s the verdict?

“It is clear that the NIR instruments are performing well, which bodes well for future observations,” said Zafar Rustamkulov, a PhD student at Johns Hopkins University and member of the ERS team.

“As an observer, I definitely breathed a sigh of relief that, yes, we are going to see some really awesome things with this telescope,” said Alderson.

There are still some major hurdles to overcome before astronomers can enjoy the sunsets of Earth-like planets, but the instrumentation itself doesn’t seem to be one of them.

Rustamkulov explains that the performance of the telescope should allow astronomers to see even thin atmospheres, akin to Mars’ sparse, carbon dioxide-dominated atmosphere. The problem is that many rocky, transiting planets might not have atmospheres at all.

Many terrestrial planets being targeted by JWST orbit M dwarfs — small but notoriously magnetically active stars. There are many reasons why M dwarfs are promising targets for transmission spectroscopy, but their bright flares and strong magnetic activity produce a lot more high-energy radiation than quiet, Sun-like stars. This excess radiation, combined with their blisteringly close orbits, might have stripped their atmospheres away, long before JWST could observe them.

“These planets are bathing in many times the x-ray and ultraviolet radiation we get on Earth,” Rustamkulov explained.

Additionally, unlike WASP-39, many M dwarfs are highly variable in their brightness, with many starspots. Uneven features on the surface of a star can complicate the transmission spectrum measured for a crossing planet, leading to misidentification of molecules or extra noise.

“We will need to be really careful as we analyze the data from terrestrial planets,” Alderson remarked.

Despite these issues, this first carbon dioxide detection has left astronomers feeling optimistic. After the result was published, ERS Principle Investigator Natalie Batalha said on Twitter: “We really do have a chance to detect the atmospheres of terrestrial-size planets like those orbiting TRAPPIST-1.”

Until those observations are thoroughly processed and analyzed, however, we can simply enjoy the infrared colors of WASP-39b’s sunset.