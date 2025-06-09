It's not magic; it's magnetic!

Roughly every 11 years, the Sun completes a cycle of heightened and lowered activity. At its peak, called solar maximum, we see more sunspots, stronger magnetic activity, and an increase in solar flares and coronal mass ejections. At minimum, the Sun is calmer and more serene.

Solar maximum is responsible for some pretty impressive phenomena, from auroras to power blackouts. Behind it all is the powerful, invisible force of magnetism.

The Sun’s cycle all has to do with its magnetic field. In a mechanism called the solar dynamo, the movement of plasma within the Sun’s different layers creates electric currents, which in turn produce magnetic fields. Because different parts of the Sun move at different speeds as it rotates, those magnetic field lines can get tangled up, forming knots and loops. Those distortions manifest on the Sun’s surface as sunspots, solar flares, and coronal mass ejections.

As the Sun’s magnetic field lines get more and more tangled, all of this solar activity increases in frequency and intensity, peaking at solar maximum. Eventually, as the tangled field lines reconnect and reorganize, the Sun’s overall magnetic polarity flips, and its activity decreases. The Sun reaches solar minimum, and a new cycle begins as the continued movement of the plasma inevitably begins to tangle things up again.