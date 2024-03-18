How to find eclipse events in your area

The Eclipse Company



One of the most comprehensive resources for finding events in the path of totality comes from The Eclipse Company, which has partnered with The Planetary Society.

The Eclipse Company’s website and app allow you to select a state or province in the path of totality and see a list of communities hosting events. The website version includes a map that highlights communities with events, as well as links to event websites.

Right now the app includes over 700 events, making it one of the best resources for planning your day in the path of totality.



American Astronomical Society



The AAS is an international organization of professional astronomers, amateur astronomers, and astronomy educators. Their eclipse pages have links to events being held in major cities along the path of totality, and a longer list of events sorted by states and provinces.

The AAS also has a comprehensive eclipse resource section that covers everything from eye safety to how to take pictures of the eclipse.



NASA



NASA has a list of eclipse events that are NASA hosted or affiliated, or will have a NASA expert present. Make sure to filter the list so that you’re only seeing events related to the 2024 eclipse. Not all events are in the path of totality.

If you can’t see the eclipse for yourself, you can tune in to NASA’s live stream, which will feature experts answering audience questions and telescopic views from locations along the path of totality.

NASA also has a comprehensive eclipse resource page. Check it out to find maps, viewing tips, FAQs, and more.