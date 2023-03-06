Harnessing the power of the crowd

A lot of the discussion around the impact of The Planetary Society’s LightSail 2 focuses on its technological success. And indeed, proving that solar sails can propel a CubeSat was a major contribution to space exploration, and as you’ll read in this issue, it’s already influencing other missions. But there’s another important aspect of the LightSail program’s success: that the mission was entirely funded by individual, voluntary contributions.



“Crowdfunding” is a well-known term today, especially in the context of internet-based platforms like Kickstarter and GoFundMe. But the concept of pooling individual resources to do something big has been around for a long time, and it’s something The Planetary Society has been doing since our very beginnings.

In June 1981, we mailed our first project-specific fundraising letter to all Planetary Society members. NASA had cut all of its funding for the search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI), but plenty of people still believed in the endeavor’s importance and pooled more than $70,000 (more than $200,000 in today’s money) to support three SETI projects: sending scientists to Tallinn, Estonia for an international SETI conference; developing a high-resolution hardware spectrometer to help process SETI data; and funding the work of pioneering researchers hunting for exoplanets.