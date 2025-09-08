A cosmic perspective worth fighting for

As a reader of The Planetary Report, you probably resonate with this experience. Our co-founder, Carl Sagan, certainly did. He understood that the sublime — the flashes of awe or wonder that capture our hearts — is fundamental to the human experience. And the Cosmos, in its unfathomable and ancient vastness, provides access to that experience for anyone of any culture. I believe this feeling is among the foremost “benefits” of space exploration but the most difficult to express in words. But that shouldn’t stop us from trying.

I’ve noticed a trend over the past decade in how we talk about space: an obsession with practical utility, extraction, profit, and how space will enable our material consumption. None of these perspectives is inherently wrong or even undesirable. But to fixate solely on utilitarianism is an impoverished mindset and is ultimately emotionally empty.

How we advocate for space reflects this to varying degrees. Jobs, economic impacts, and workforce development are all important and truly beneficial. But I’ve come to believe that this framing is too narrow. And in so doing, we (including the larger society) have lost the skill at defending, or perhaps even accepting, unquantifiable values. Values like beauty, curiosity, and discovery are inherent in the very act of peaceful space exploration.

This is why space has been a public responsibility for so long. It is rich in opportunities and value that defy our terrestrial expectations of quarterly earnings reports, market cycles, and customer growth curves. This is not to deny the astonishing progress made by the private sector in a number of space activities, but there are limits. The purely commercial markets in space are communications and remote sensing — in other words, in areas where you go up into space in order to point back down, literally reflecting our own thoughts back to ourselves. There’s a lot more to the Cosmos than this.