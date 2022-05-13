Your cosmic community

NASA’s InSight Mars lander has detected the largest quake ever observed on another planet. The mission’s seismometer measured a magnitude 5 Marsquake, which on Earth would be considered of medium intensity. Bruce Banerdt, InSight’s principal investigator at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, says that this quake will provide a view into the planet like no other. “Scientists will be analyzing this data to learn new things about Mars for years to come.” Pictured: InSight’s seismogram of the “Big Martian Quake.” Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.

Perseverance paused its exploration to wait for its buddy Ingenuity, and it paid off. The solar-powered Mars helicopter went silent after a period of high dust levels inhibited its ability to recharge its batteries. Perseverance mission engineers commanded the rover to stop and listen for Ingenuity’s signal for nearly an entire sol (one Martian day), and finally heard from the ’copter. Ingenuity should be back up and running soon.

Canada is joining the United States in banning anti-satellite weapons tests. The Canadian government’s announcement was largely symbolic, since the nation has never made or tested such weapons. But with orbital debris becoming an increasingly pressing global issue, Canada’s announcement aims to encourage other nations to commit to the ban and establish responsible norms for space utilization.