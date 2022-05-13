The Downlink • May 13, 2022
Your cosmic community
Mission Briefings
NASA’s InSight Mars lander has detected the largest quake ever observed on another planet. The mission’s seismometer measured a magnitude 5 Marsquake, which on Earth would be considered of medium intensity. Bruce Banerdt, InSight’s principal investigator at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, says that this quake will provide a view into the planet like no other. “Scientists will be analyzing this data to learn new things about Mars for years to come.” Pictured: InSight’s seismogram of the “Big Martian Quake.” Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.
Perseverance paused its exploration to wait for its buddy Ingenuity, and it paid off. The solar-powered Mars helicopter went silent after a period of high dust levels inhibited its ability to recharge its batteries. Perseverance mission engineers commanded the rover to stop and listen for Ingenuity’s signal for nearly an entire sol (one Martian day), and finally heard from the ’copter. Ingenuity should be back up and running soon.
Canada is joining the United States in banning anti-satellite weapons tests. The Canadian government’s announcement was largely symbolic, since the nation has never made or tested such weapons. But with orbital debris becoming an increasingly pressing global issue, Canada’s announcement aims to encourage other nations to commit to the ban and establish responsible norms for space utilization.
From The Planetary Society
It’s sol 437, do you know where your rover is? NASA’s Perseverance rover has been exploring Mars and collecting samples of its surface for more than a year now, with the Ingenuity helicopter tagging along. The rover has also been doing really neat experiments with its microphone, an instrument that Planetary Society members have been advocating to send to Mars for decades. Get the full scoop on what the mission has been up to on this week’s Planetary Radio, featuring a conversation with project scientist Ken Farley. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Kevin M. Gill.
Peaceful space exploration isn’t immune from conflicts here on Earth. In the latest Planetary Radio: Space Policy Edition, chief advocate Casey Dreier speaks with Mariel Borowitz, an expert in international space policy and space sustainability, about how the war in Ukraine is affecting space and what impacts may yet be to come.
What's Up
A total lunar eclipse will be visible on the night of May 15-16 from North and South America, and parts of western Europe and western Africa. Learn how to see it. All week you’ll be able to see Venus, Jupiter, Saturn and Mars, all in the eastern pre-dawn sky.