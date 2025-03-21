Whole new (or newly discovered) worlds

Researchers may have found four planets around the Sun’s second-nearest star system. Barnard’s star is only six light-years away from the Solar System, but exoplanet researchers have had a hard time confirming whether it hosted any planets. A new paper shares evidence that the star may actually have four planets in orbit around it. Pictured: An artist’s impression of the view from one of Barnard’s star’s planets. Image credit: International Gemini Observatory et al.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are safely back on Earth. After what was meant to be an eight-day mission turned into nine months stranded on the International Space Station, the two astronauts finally returned home on March 18 aboard a SpaceX capsule.

China is inviting international cooperation in its Mars sample return mission. The China National Space Administration has invited international contributions of science payloads to the Tianwen-3 mission, scheduled to launch a Mars lander and ascent vehicle in 2028, and an orbiter and Earth return vehicle later that year or in 2029.

NASA’s SPHEREx astrophysics observatory launched on March 11. The mission will conduct an all-sky spectral survey to study other galaxies and stars in the Milky Way and to understand the origins of the Universe.

Supernovae may have triggered at least two major extinction events on Earth. The existential threat of exploding stars seems a little more frightening after the discovery that the rate of nearby supernovae aligns with the timings of two major extinction events 372 and 445 million years ago. The energy released by supernovae could have temporarily stripped Earth’s atmosphere of ozone, exposing life to dangerous high-energy solar radiation and leading to the extinction of large portions of the world’s species.