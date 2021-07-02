Seeing Ourselves in Space

China has released footage from Zhurong’s descent to Mars back in May and yes, it’s awesome. On June 27, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) published video and sounds of the rover touching down on the Red Planet. The video features Zhurong’s parachutes deploying as well as the thrilling moment of landing. Zhurong is currently exploring Utopia Planitia. Pictured: A section of a panorama taken by Zhurong showing parts of the rover, its tracks, and the distant landing platform. Image credit: CNSA/PEC.

NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) just got a little more time to hunt for asteroids. NASA just granted NEOWISE a two-year extension on its mission, meaning it can search the solar system for even more near-Earth objects (NEOs). So far, NEOWISE has estimated the size of 1,850 NEOs, which is important for planetary defense here on Earth. Its successor, NEO Surveyor, was recently approved for a 2026 launch.

An uncrewed Russian Progress 78 resupply ship is headed to the International Space Station. The ship launched on Wednesday, June 30 from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, carrying 3,600 pounds of food, fuel, and supplies for the Expedition 65 crew. Progress 78 is expected to dock with the ISS on July 1.

On July 20, aviation legend Wally Funk will finally get to go to space. Jeff Bezos announced on Instagram that Funk will fly aboard New Shepard’s first crewed flight as an “honored guest.” Funk was one of the “Mercury 13,” a group of women pilots enrolled in the privately funded Women in Space program. Despite the group’s rigorous training and impressive qualifications, the program was ultimately canceled; NASA, which didn’t accept women astronauts, rejected Funk’s application three times.