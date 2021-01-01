Seeing, feeling, and imagining the cosmos

Scientists studying 2019 radio data say they have found a signal that came from the direction of Proxima Centauri, the closest star to Earth. Proxima Centauri has at least one planet that may be habitable to life as we know it. There is a slim chance that the signal came from extraterrestrial beings, though other explanations are far more likely. Read our guide to the news here. Pictured: An artist’s impression of the surface of the planet Proxima b, which orbits Proxima Centauri. Image credit: ESO/M. Kornmesser.

Japan’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft collected a total of 5.4 grams (0.2 ounces) of material from asteroid Ryugu. This greatly exceeds the mission’s goal of 0.1 grams. New close-up images of the material recently returned to Earth show size differences in the rocks collected from the two sample sites. Learn more about the mission.

A new simulation shows just how precarious the balance is that allowed humans to evolve on Earth. Life has existed here for at least 3.5 billion years—a majority of our planet’s 4.5 billion-year history. Any number of random events could have stopped life in its tracks, including larger asteroid impacts, solar flares, and volcanic eruptions. A new simulation of thousands of Earth-like planets shows that’s actually the likelier outcome, and that multiple simulations of the same planet don’t produce the same results.