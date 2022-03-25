Join the exoparty

If you think exoplanets are cool, just wait until you learn about exomoons. In our own solar system, moons outnumber planets and in some cases are the more scientifically intriguing worlds. The same is true in other star systems, where exomoons orbit exoplanets. Find out what we know about these alien worlds, how we’re looking for them, and what discoveries may be in store. Pictured: An artist's impression of an exoplanet and exomoon. Image credit: NASA, ESA, and L. Hustak (STScI).

Europa has Margaret Kivelson to thank for its intriguing reputation. The 93-year-old space physicist conducted groundbreaking research throughout her career, including the discovery of convincing evidence for a saltwater ocean under the ice on Jupiter’s moon Europa. The University of California, Los Angeles professor emerita joins this week’s Planetary Radio to share stories from her distinguished career, which stretches back to the earliest days of the field of space physics.