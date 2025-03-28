The Downlink • Mar 28, 2025
It’s all coming together
Space Snapshot
Why so blue, Mars? The red planet takes on a different hue in this image because of how infrared light, which is invisible to the human eye, has been processed. The photo was captured by the European Space Agency’s Hera spacecraft as it flew past Mars en route to the asteroids Dydimos and Dimorphos. The Martian moon Deimos can be seen in the foreground. Image credit: ESA.
Fact Worth Sharing
Mars’ two moons, Phobos and Deimos, are irregular in shape because they aren't massive enough to have become gravitationally rounded. Earth’s Moon and Jupiter’s Io are the only round moons in the Solar System made of rock. All the other round moons are primarily composed of ice.
Mission Briefings
Scientists are studying the earliest stages of planetary formation. In a microgravity experiment on a suborbital flight, researchers at the University of Duisburg-Essen in Germany studied how tiny charged particles came together in clumps, like the one pictured. This behavior could be similar to how dust and rock in a protoplanetary disk might come together to form planetesimals. Image credit: University of Duisburg-Essen.
The Euclid Space Telescope team released its first deep fields. The European Space Agency’s Euclid mission has already observed 26 million galaxies up to 10.5 billion light-years away. The mission team recently released previews of three highly detailed deep field images, showing hundreds of thousands of galaxies.
An international team is developing nano-solar sails. Researchers at the Delft University of Technology and Brown University are working on a version of a solar sail that uses nanotechnology materials and production methods to try to develop low-mass, optically efficient small solar sails.
NASA is terminating $420 million in contracts. The agency confirmed on March 24 that it has identified and phased out contracts that were redundant or misaligned with the new administration’s core priorities. Details about what exactly is being cut are still unclear.
Dark energy might be getting weaker. Scientists using the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument have found hints that the dark energy that fuels the expansion of the Universe may be weakening. Watch our short video explaining the implications of this observation.
From The Planetary Society
Our 2025 Day of Action was a great success. Over 100 Planetary Society members from across the country came together this Monday in Washington, D.C., to meet with their representatives in Congress and speak to them about the importance of investing in space science and exploration amid rumors of drastic cuts. Hundreds of space advocates at home also took action in support of our members in D.C. Image credit: Tushar Dayal for The Planetary Society.
Hear some of the Apollo program’s untold stories. In this week’s Planetary Radio, we explore the history of Black NASA engineers who helped make the Apollo Moon landings possible. Hear about how their technical brilliance shaped the space program, why their stories were left out of the history books, and how telling them now can help create a more equitable space community for the future.
The Cosmic Shores Gala is coming up. Will you join us? Celebrate The Planetary Society’s 45th anniversary at our Cosmic Shores Gala, taking place on April 5 aboard the HMS Queen Mary in Long Beach, California. Celebrate space with host Robert Picardo, CEO Bill Nye, special guests, and fellow space enthusiasts. Tickets are now available at a reduced rate, so get yours today!
What's Up
This week, Venus shines super bright but very low to the eastern horizon shortly before dawn. In the evening, look for very bright Jupiter high in the sky, with reddish Mars further to the east. On March 29, a partial solar eclipse will be visible from parts of Europe, northern Asia, northwestern Africa, and northeastern North America.
Wow of the Week
In yet another jaw-dropping image from JWST, we see what happens when an outflow of gas from a newborn star slams into other clouds around it. The billowing shape that results (seen here in shades of orange) is called a Herbig-Haro object. The space telescope happened to capture a background galaxy, which appears to the upper left of the object. Image credit: NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI.
