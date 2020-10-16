High-fiving Bennu and slingshotting Venus

Europe and Japan’s BepiColombo spacecraft flew past Venus this week. The spacecraft used the planet’s gravity to adjust its trajectory in what’s often called a gravitational slingshot. BepiColombo will fly by Venus once more and Mercury five more times before entering Mercury orbit in 2025. Scientists took advantage of the flyby to perform various science observations of Venus; there’s a slim chance the spacecraft could confirm the existence of phosphine, a molecule associated with life that was recently detected. Pictured: BepiColombo took this image of Venus as it flew by. Image credit: ESA/BepiColombo/MTM

Scientists working on NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission announced they have detected carbon-containing organic materials scattered across asteroid Bennu. The findings are significant because some small worlds may have brought water and organics to early Earth, kickstarting life here. OSIRIS-REx will collect a sample from Bennu on 20 October for return to Earth; our guide to the big moment will tell you more.

Boeing astronaut Chris Ferguson has withdrawn from the first Starliner crew flight to the International Space Station scheduled for mid-2021. In the announcement, Ferguson cited family obligations. NASA astronaut Barry Wilmore will replace Ferguson, joining Nicole Mann and Mike Fincke on the mission. Learn more about the International Space Station and NASA’s Commercial Crew program.

Three astronauts arrived at the International Space Station Wednesday after a 3-hour flight from Kazakhstan. NASA’s Kate Rubins along with Russia’s Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov will stay aboard the station for 6 months. Later this month the station’s current 3-person crew will return to Earth, and in early-to-mid November 4 new crewmembers will blast off from Florida aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon vehicle.