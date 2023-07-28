Aquatic equivalencies

The waters of Enceladus are a tantalizing place in the search for life. Phosphorus, a key ingredient for life on Earth, has been found in the subsurface oceans of Saturn's icy moon — the first time phosphorus has been found in an ocean beyond Earth. Chris Glein, a lead scientist involved with the detection, joined this week’s Planetary Radio to talk about the discovery and its implications for the search for life. Pictured: The Cassini spacecraft’s views of huge water plumes erupting from Enceladus’ south pole. Image credit: NASA/JPL.

Why are there often no stars in photos from space? A common question we hear is why so many space images don’t show a background detail you’d expect to see: stars. The reason has to do with camera settings that will be familiar to anyone who’s ever used a camera with manual settings. Learn more in our latest video.

