Alien clouds and those that peer through them

When it comes to peering through clouds, JWST is a pro. The space telescope’s infrared cameras are specialized at looking through clouds of dust, gas, and other material to witness processes taking place within them. This image, for example, shows stars being born in the center of a nebula. The December issue of The Planetary Report explores the many ways that JWST’s infrared imaging capabilities help us study the Cosmos and the worlds within it. Image credit: NASA et al.

The Earth is a great place to learn about other worlds. In this week’s Planetary Radio, join former host Mat Kaplan and planetary geologist Kirby Runyon as they tour the varied geology of New Mexico — including the dunes of White Sands National Park, the Mars-like geology of Kilbourne Hole, and the rocks in the Carrizozo Lava flow — and compare this familiar place to the alien landscapes of other worlds.

