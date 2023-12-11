Looking for long waves

Over the past year, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has graced humanity with some truly stunning images. That each of these photos also teaches us something new about the Cosmos isn’t just the icing on the cake — it’s the whole reason for baking the cake.



JWST’s output often comes in the form of images because it is a space telescope, which means that it’s designed to collect light coming from objects in space. Other kinds of spacecraft might study space in other ways, such as by measuring magnetic fields or tracking the velocity of charged particles. It’s not unlike how animals use various senses to figure out what’s happening in their environment. In this analogy, JWST is like the sense of sight.

Unlike humans, though, JWST doesn’t see things in what we call the visible spectrum. Our eyes evolved to see the wavelengths of light that are most useful for our perception of the world around us. This represents just a portion of the entire spectrum; we see electromagnetic radiation with wavelengths ranging from about 400 to 700 nanometers, but the entire electromagnetic spectrum includes wavelengths much shorter and much longer than that. JWST looks at light in the infrared part of the spectrum. These wavelengths are shorter than radio waves but longer than those we can see with our eyes, with the near-infrared wavelengths just beyond our perception.

