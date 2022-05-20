A little too close for comfort

There may be millions of asteroids out there, but does that mean we’re doomed just like the dinosaurs? Take a look at the actual risk that asteroids and other near-Earth objects pose, when you need to worry, and when you don’t. Plus, watch our newest video that breaks down the five steps we can take to avoid a planetary disaster: find, track, characterize, deflect, and coordinate and educate. Pictured: An artist’s impression of an asteroid approaching Earth. Image credit: Ray Cassel.

We’re not just preserving life on this planet; we’re looking elsewhere for it too! One of the big questions facing researchers involved in the search for life beyond Earth is how we’ll recognize alien life if we do find it, since all we currently know is Earth-like life. Planetary Society board member and Cornell University planetary scientist Britney Schmidt joins this week’s Planetary Radio to talk about this challenge and share some insights into how researchers like her address it — including with a sub-ice exploring robotic submarine.

A huge asteroid is coming near Earth in seven years — and we’re getting ready for it. The 400-meter asteroid Apophis will fly by Earth in 2029, coming closer than our geostationary satellites. Scientists are sure that it won’t hit the Earth, but it will provide an unparalleled opportunity to study an asteroid and to raise public awareness about the asteroid threat. The Planetary Society participated in a conference last week to plan for this event and prepare to make the most of it.

