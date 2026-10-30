A drive to remember

NEO Surveyor’s sunshade is nearly flight-ready. Teams recently finished integrating solar arrays onto NASA’s asteroid-hunting space telescope’s sunshade (pictured). The 6-meter (20-foot) structure carries 864 solar cells producing up to 2 kilowatts of power, while blocking sunlight to allow the spacecraft to search for near-Earth objects hiding in the Sun’s glare. NEO Surveyor is scheduled to launch in 2027. Image credit: NASA/BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems.

Europe’s first reusable spacecraft failed a landing test. Space Rider is designed to be a reusable orbital spacecraft that will carry scientific experiments to orbit for up to two months, then return them to Earth for analysis. During an Oct. 6 test, a prototype was released from a helicopter to test its reentry system, which ultimately failed. ESA has stated that the project is still on track.

Hera is close enough to Didymos and Dimorphos to see them both. ESA’s planetary defense mission captured an image of the pair of asteroids on Oct. 18 from 1,280 kilometers (795 miles) away, close enough to resolve them as separate objects. Detailed images of Dimorphos, the asteroid NASA’s DART mission knocked off course, are expected on Nov. 25.

The Vera C. Rubin Observatory has found its first dwarf planet candidate. 2026 ED138 is a large, bright object beyond Pluto’s orbit. Observations suggest it is 600 to 1,500 kilometers (370-930 miles) across, making it the largest object found in this region of the Solar System and likely big enough to be round.