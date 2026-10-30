The Downlink • Oct 30, 2026
A drive to remember
Space Snapshot
This view of yardangs, a type of wind-carved cliff, was captured by NASA's Curiosity rover in a region around Mount Sharp on Mars. It’s one of our picks for the best space images from the last month. Among the other highlights are a colorful nebula, a sparkling galaxy, and a proud look back on Perseverance’s tracks after it broke the record for total distance traveled on another world. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS.
Fact Worth Sharing
Perseverance hasn’t just driven far; it has driven fast. On Oct. 11, the Mars rover’s odometer reached 45.22 kilometers (28.10 miles), passing the record Opportunity took about 15 years to set. Perseverance did it in about five and a half years.
Mission Briefings
NEO Surveyor’s sunshade is nearly flight-ready. Teams recently finished integrating solar arrays onto NASA’s asteroid-hunting space telescope’s sunshade (pictured). The 6-meter (20-foot) structure carries 864 solar cells producing up to 2 kilowatts of power, while blocking sunlight to allow the spacecraft to search for near-Earth objects hiding in the Sun’s glare. NEO Surveyor is scheduled to launch in 2027. Image credit: NASA/BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems.
Europe’s first reusable spacecraft failed a landing test. Space Rider is designed to be a reusable orbital spacecraft that will carry scientific experiments to orbit for up to two months, then return them to Earth for analysis. During an Oct. 6 test, a prototype was released from a helicopter to test its reentry system, which ultimately failed. ESA has stated that the project is still on track.
Hera is close enough to Didymos and Dimorphos to see them both. ESA’s planetary defense mission captured an image of the pair of asteroids on Oct. 18 from 1,280 kilometers (795 miles) away, close enough to resolve them as separate objects. Detailed images of Dimorphos, the asteroid NASA’s DART mission knocked off course, are expected on Nov. 25.
The Vera C. Rubin Observatory has found its first dwarf planet candidate. 2026 ED138 is a large, bright object beyond Pluto’s orbit. Observations suggest it is 600 to 1,500 kilometers (370-930 miles) across, making it the largest object found in this region of the Solar System and likely big enough to be round.
From The Planetary Society
Perseverance drove itself into the record books — here’s how it did it. On Oct. 11, NASA’s Perseverance rover broke the record for the longest distance driven on another world. To celebrate, this week’s Planetary Radio revisits a 2021 conversation with Vandi Verma, chief engineer of robotic operations for Perseverance at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. She explains AutoNav, the self-driving system that has carried the rover more than 90% of the way, and the careful work of collecting rock samples on Mars. Pictured: Perseverance’s drive path on Mars. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.
Celebrate Voyager 1’s one light-day milestone with us! Next month, NASA’s Voyager 1 will become the first human-made object to travel one light-day from Earth. Join us on Nov. 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET for a special livestream in our online member community and on YouTube. Voyager Project Manager Suzanne Dodd, Mission Manager Kareem Badaruddin, and Project Scientist Linda Spilker of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory will share stories from their decades on the mission. Renowned space artist Don Davis will also join us to reveal a new work commemorating this tremendous achievement. Stay tuned for more details.
Could private companies generate and sell space data to scientists? This concept, sometimes called “science as a service,” is the topic of this month’s Space Advocate newsletter. Planetary Society Chief of Space Policy Casey Dreier explains why NASA can’t just acquire commercial data and expect it to contribute to scientific knowledge.
What the 2026 election results mean for NASA. On Nov. 4 at 12:00 p.m. ET, join Jack Kiraly, chief of advocacy at The Planetary Society, in a webinar discussion of how the Nov. 3 midterm election results will affect U.S. space policy.Topics include changes to the committees that oversee and fund NASA, prospects for NASA's budget, and what to expect from the 120th Congress on NASA science. Results in some electoral contests may still be pending. Register now.
Win a trip for two to Egypt to view the 2027 solar eclipse!
One lucky winner will receive a trip for two to Egypt with Sirius Travel to view the 2027 solar eclipse, a pair of Celestron EclipSmart 10x42mm Solar Binoculars, and an astronomical watch from Earth Moves. Enter to win today!
What's Up
This week, look for Saturn in the early evening east, while very bright Jupiter rises in the middle of the night and is high up in the pre-dawn sky. Reddish Mars is up in the late-night and morning eastern sky, located not too far above Jupiter. On the morning of Nov. 2, the Moon is near Mars and Jupiter. Find out what else to look for in October’s night skies.
Join now and save space missions
If you are not one already, become a member TODAY and help shape the future of space science and exploration by fueling mission-critical advocacy efforts. Here’s just one example: The Planetary Society led efforts in Washington to Save NASA Science in 2026. Thanks to the support of our members, we were able to prevent an extinction-level budget cut to planetary exploration this year. This means more missions, more science, and exploration in our Solar System.
Will you join us and protect the future of exploration?
Wow of the Week
This NASA infographic shows the distances driven by various rovers on the surface of the Moon and Mars, as of Oct. 11, 2026. Of these rovers, only Perseverance and Curiosity are still operational and moving across the surface — so you can expect their distances to continue to grow. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.
Send us your artwork!
We love to feature space artwork in the Downlink. If you create any kind of space-related art, we invite you to send it to us by replying to any Downlink email or writing to [email protected]. Please let us know in your email if you’re a Planetary Society member!