A certain flair for solar activity

Increased solar activity brings flares as well as storms. This includes a particularly enormous solar flare that erupted from the Sun on May 14, seen at the right-hand side of the above image from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory. Solar flares are intense bursts of electromagnetic radiation coming from sunspots on the Sun's surface and are classified into lettered groups according to their intensity, with X-class flares being the most powerful. This week’s X8.7-class flare was the largest solar flare seen in over a decade. Image credit: NASA.

JWST may have found an atmosphere around a rocky exoplanet. Researchers using the space telescope may have detected an atmosphere surrounding 55 Cancri e, a rocky exoplanet orbiting a Sun-like star in the constellation Cancer. The findings from JWST are the best evidence to date for a rocky planet atmosphere outside our Solar System.

NASA has named its first chief AI officer. The agency announced this week that its chief data officer, David Salvagnini, will now also assume the role of chief artificial intelligence (AI) officer. The new role is intended to help ensure that NASA is on the cutting edge of AI technology.