A big find on Mars

Saturn is undeniably photogenic. This Hubble image of the gas giant shows its banded storms and stunning rings as well as two of its moons: Mimas on the right and Enceladus toward the bottom. It’s among our favorite space pics from the past month. Image credit: NASA et al.

Does Jupiter protect Earth from asteroids and comets? It has long been thought that the mighty planet’s gravitational effect protects Earth and the other inner planets from small bodies by either sucking them up or diverting them out of the Solar System. But more recent research challenges this assumption, with simulations showing that Jupiter’s presence in the Solar System might actually increase the risk of impacts here on Earth. Learn more about the complicated question of whether Jupiter is our planetary friend or foe.

The U.S. Senate has approved its NASA budget proposal. The budget bill includes a 2.2% increase relative to the agency’s budget for Fiscal Year 2024, offering a balanced counterproposal to the budget advanced in the House. Read The Planetary Society’s Director of Government Relations Jack Kiraly’s full analysis of the budget and what it means for NASA and the future of space science and exploration.

