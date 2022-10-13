Rocket Lab’s private Venus mission

Why the mission matters

In 2020, a group of scientists announced they had detected phosphine in the clouds of Venus. On Earth, phosphine can be found in swamps and other locations as a byproduct of microbial life. Some scientists have long hypothesized that life could exist in Venus’ clouds, where some regions have Earth-like temperatures and pressures.

The phosphine findings bolstered the case for a renewed exploration of Venus, and there are now multiple space agencies sending missions to our neighboring planet in the coming years. The private launch vehicle company Rocket Lab is joining the fleet of spacecraft traveling to Venus. Rocket Lab is partnering with MIT to develop a small probe with a single science instrument that will catalog molecules in the Venusian clouds and determine whether any are organic — a possible indication of life.

The mission, which is said to cost less than $10 million, is scheduled to launch and arrive at Venus in 2023. That’s a fraction of the cost of NASA’s upcoming DAVINCI and VERITAS missions, which each have a price tag of about $500 million.

Although NASA’s missions are more advanced, Rocket Lab’s Venus mission could strengthen support for low-cost space missions designed to answer specific science questions. The results could help other Venus missions refine what they’re looking for, or even collect potential evidence of life beyond Earth.