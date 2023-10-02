The Planetary Society and The Eclipse Company unveil unique eclipse map
User-friendly map is designed to help the public easily locate the optimal viewing location for the upcoming solar eclipses
For Immediate Release
October 02, 2023
Contact
Danielle Gunn
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1-626-793-5100
Pasadena, CA (October 2, 2023) — In anticipation of two forthcoming eclipses, The Planetary Society, the world’s largest independent space interest organization, has teamed up with The Eclipse Company to release a beautiful, user-friendly eclipse map designed to help the public locate an optimal viewing spot for the upcoming annular eclipse on Oct 14, 2023, and the highly-anticipated total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, which will be the last one to visit North America for twenty years.
The eclipse map does more than pinpoint a location. It’s the only map available online that integrates details about cloud cover, light pollution, eclipse duration, and eclipse phenomena alongside information about viewing locations from local parks and events, as well as lodging options. Having this all in one place makes for an interactive map that is highly empathetic to people trying to find an optimal viewing location in the path of totality. The map also includes educational information from The Planetary Society to ensure enthusiasts feel informed and inspired as they prepare for the event.
The collaboration stems from the shared desire of both organizations to help as many people as possible experience the upcoming solar eclipses, particularly from within the mesmerizing paths of totality and annularity. This is where one will experience the most “phenomena” of an eclipse: the Sun’s corona will be viewable, Baily’s beads will appear along the Moon’s limb, confused insects will start making their twilight noises, and more. The map shows which phenomena can be found in each location.
“After seeing the 2017 eclipse, I was shocked to discover how many people lived near the path of totality but didn’t make the extra effort to experience it fully,” Jesse Tomlinson, co-founder of The Eclipse Company said. “We designed this tool specifically to inspire folks to get in the path — it is a transformative experience not to be missed.”
Organizations and communities hosting viewing events are encouraged to add their event to the map at planet.ly/eclipseevents.
“This will be the first time preparing for an eclipse for a lot of people,” Planetary Society CEO Bill Nye said, “Working with The Eclipse Company, we’re able to give the public a tool to help make their eclipse experience extraordinary. Check it out.”
The map and a complete eclipse guide are available at planetary.org/eclipse and theeclipse.company.
Press resources
Interviews with eclipse experts are available upon request. Please arrange with Danielle Gunn, chief communications officer, at [email protected]
About The Eclipse Company
Born out of the 2017 Great American Eclipse, The Eclipse Company exists to enable more people to witness total solar eclipses. We are a technology company building products to inspire pursuit of an orbital perspective here on Earth. To learn more, visit theeclipse.company.
About The Planetary Society
With a global community of more than 2 million space enthusiasts, The Planetary Society is the world’s largest and most influential space advocacy organization. Founded in 1980 by Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray, and Louis Friedman and today led by CEO Bill Nye, we empower the public to take a meaningful role in advancing space exploration through advocacy, education outreach, scientific innovation, and global collaboration. Together with our members and supporters, we’re on a mission to explore worlds, find life off Earth, and protect our planet from dangerous asteroids. To learn more, visit www.planetary.org.
