Pasadena, CA (October 2, 2023) — In anticipation of two forthcoming eclipses, The Planetary Society, the world’s largest independent space interest organization, has teamed up with The Eclipse Company to release a beautiful, user-friendly eclipse map designed to help the public locate an optimal viewing spot for the upcoming annular eclipse on Oct 14, 2023, and the highly-anticipated total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, which will be the last one to visit North America for twenty years.

The eclipse map does more than pinpoint a location. It’s the only map available online that integrates details about cloud cover, light pollution, eclipse duration, and eclipse phenomena alongside information about viewing locations from local parks and events, as well as lodging options. Having this all in one place makes for an interactive map that is highly empathetic to people trying to find an optimal viewing location in the path of totality. The map also includes educational information from The Planetary Society to ensure enthusiasts feel informed and inspired as they prepare for the event.

The collaboration stems from the shared desire of both organizations to help as many people as possible experience the upcoming solar eclipses, particularly from within the mesmerizing paths of totality and annularity. This is where one will experience the most “phenomena” of an eclipse: the Sun’s corona will be viewable, Baily’s beads will appear along the Moon’s limb, confused insects will start making their twilight noises, and more. The map shows which phenomena can be found in each location.

“After seeing the 2017 eclipse, I was shocked to discover how many people lived near the path of totality but didn’t make the extra effort to experience it fully,” Jesse Tomlinson, co-founder of The Eclipse Company said. “We designed this tool specifically to inspire folks to get in the path — it is a transformative experience not to be missed.”

Organizations and communities hosting viewing events are encouraged to add their event to the map at planet.ly/eclipseevents.

“This will be the first time preparing for an eclipse for a lot of people,” Planetary Society CEO Bill Nye said, “Working with The Eclipse Company, we’re able to give the public a tool to help make their eclipse experience extraordinary. Check it out.”

The map and a complete eclipse guide are available at planetary.org/eclipse and theeclipse.company.

