The Planetary Society leads scientific community and advocates in rallying around NASA’s VERITAS mission
April 05, 2023
Pasadena, CA (April 5, 2023) — The Planetary Society is spearheading an effort to save the VERITAS mission to Venus, which is facing an indefinite delay due to constrained budgets at NASA.
On Wednesday, The Society published a joint letter urging Congress to commit to authorizing NASA to launch VERITAS no later than November 2029. The American Geophysical Union, as well as the University of Alaska Fairbanks, Tulane University, and Mount Holyoke College, academic institutions that have important roles in the mission, also signed the letter.
VERITAS was on budget and on schedule until NASA removed funds for the project in November of 2022. The space agency subsequently removed all development funds for the foreseeable future, indefinitely delaying the project.
The Planetary Society welcomes additional signatories from other organizations that wish to support this important scientific mission. Interested organizations should contact Director of Government Relations Jack Kiraly at [email protected].
The Planetary Society is also rallying its members and the public to send a message to their representatives in Congress in support of the mission. Additionally, supporters are encouraged to raise awareness of the delay on social media using the hashtag #SaveVERITAS. The Planetary Society is also highlighting the VERITAS mission in its virtual and in-person Day of Action events this year.
VERITAS is part of a comprehensive campaign to understand the history and global climate change of Venus, one of the lesser-studied planets in our Solar System. VERITAS’s primary mission is to map the entire surface of Venus in high resolution, something that we’ve done with Mars and the Moon, but not Earth’s closest allegory. The last NASA mission to Venus was Magellan, which lifted off in 1989.
During its 44-year history, The Planetary Society has fought against cuts to NASA’s planetary missions, galvanized public support for space, and supported scientists and explorers across the globe in their effort the know the Cosmos and our place within it.
