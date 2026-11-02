Best of 2026

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Over the past year, a lot has happened in space science and exploration. What were the highlights for you? Cast your vote today!

Best moment from Artemis II:

Best space exploration image:

Best performance by a celestial body:

Saturn’s clouds formed a decagon around its south pole. An impact by an apartment-building-sized object formed a new crater on the Moon. The first known green star was identified by astronomers. It is a white dwarf colored by sodium. Scientists found the strongest evidence yet of an atmosphere around a rocky planet in the habitable zone of its star. Pluto showed signs of recent flows of liquid nitrogen on its surface. Beta Pictoris b became the first exoplanet to have its radio emissions unambiguously detected.

Best performance by a space science mission

JAXA’s Martian Moons eXploration mission launching to explore and bring back samples from Phobos, a moon of Mars (October). NASA’s MAVEN orbiter mission concluding after surpassing its designed lifetime around Mars by roughly a decade (June). NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope launching so efficiently that it may have enough fuel for over 20 years of operations, instead of the original goal of five (August). The joint JAXA/ESA BepiColombo mission entering orbit around Mercury, becoming only the second spacecraft ever to do so (coming in November). NASA’s Perseverance rover breaking the record for most distance driven on another world, surpassing approximately 45 km (28 miles) on Mars (October). The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope celebrating its 200,000th orbit around Earth (September). ESA’s Hera spacecraft arriving at the asteroid Didymos to begin studying the aftermath of NASA’s DART impact (Coming in November). NASA’s Voyager 1 mission reaching one light-day away from Earth (Coming in November). NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover reaching a cumulative one kilometer of elevation since it landed on Mars in 2012 (August).

Best Planetary Society accomplishment (thanks to the support of our members!)

Announcing nearly $130,000 in awards to the latest winners of our Science and Technology Empowered by the Public (STEP) Grants Read More Helping pause what would have been devastating changes to how science gets funded by the U.S. government Read More Sharing the excitement and scientific impact of Artemis II with people worldwide Read More Bill Nye celebrating 15 years as CEO, becoming our first Chief Ambassador, and passing the torch to Jenn Vaughn as our new CEO Read More A mission to the moons of Mars launching with technology that we helped develop onboard Read More Helping save NASA’s budget from a 47% cut to NASA science Read More Kicking off a Roundtable Tour for TPS members to help shape the future of planetary science and advocacy Read More Bringing the cosmic beauty of this year’s total solar eclipse to a global audience through multilingual materials Read More Speaking up through the Day of Action in Washington, D.C. Read More