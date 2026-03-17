2026 Member Roundtable Tour

Frequently Asked Questions

Who can attend?

The Member Roundtable Tour is open to current Planetary Society members only. Space is limited at each event, so we encourage you to register early. Not a member yet? Join here to become eligible.

How do I register?

Select your city above to access tickets and event details.

How many people will be at each event?

These are intentionally small, intimate gatherings — so you'll have a real chance to connect with our staff and fellow members, not just watch from a crowd.

What can I expect?

Each roundtable is an intimate gathering over a meal — think good food and good conversation. You'll get an exclusive sneak preview of The Planetary Society's upcoming five-year strategic vision, share what matters most to you as a member, and help shape where we're headed. It's a real conversation, not just a presentation — and a chance to connect with fellow space enthusiasts in your city along with Planetary Society staff.

Is there a cost to attend?

There is a small ticket fee to cover the cost of the meal and venue. Pricing varies by city and event format, but is kept intentionally affordable.

What if my city isn't listed yet?

We're still confirming details for several cities. If you’d like to suggest your city, please email us at [email protected] with the subject line “Roundtable Tour.”

Can I bring a guest?

These events are reserved for Planetary Society members. If your guest is also a member, they're welcome to register separately.