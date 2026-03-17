2026 Member Roundtable Tour
2026 Member Roundtable Tour
Join us with Jennifer Vaughn, CEO of The Planetary Society, in cities across the country for an intimate gathering of Planetary Society members. Share your passion for space exploration, get an exclusive first look at our upcoming programs, and help shape the future of planetary science and advocacy.
Don’t see your city? Suggest it! Email [email protected] with “Roundtable Tour” as the subject line.
Members Only • Space is Limited
“I walked in excited — now I’m jazzed!
- Orlando roundtable attendee
Arizona
April 11, 2026
Tickets & Info >
Washington, D.C.
May 2026
Details Coming Soon
San Francisco
June 2026
Details Coming Soon
Bay Area
July 2026
Details Coming Soon
Los Angeles
August 2026
Details Coming Soon
New York City
September 2026
Details Coming Soon
Frequently Asked Questions
Who can attend?
The Member Roundtable Tour is open to current Planetary Society members only. Space is limited at each event, so we encourage you to register early. Not a member yet? Join here to become eligible.
How do I register?
Select your city above to access tickets and event details.
How many people will be at each event?
These are intentionally small, intimate gatherings — so you'll have a real chance to connect with our staff and fellow members, not just watch from a crowd.
What can I expect?
Each roundtable is an intimate gathering over a meal — think good food and good conversation. You'll get an exclusive sneak preview of The Planetary Society's upcoming five-year strategic vision, share what matters most to you as a member, and help shape where we're headed. It's a real conversation, not just a presentation — and a chance to connect with fellow space enthusiasts in your city along with Planetary Society staff.
Is there a cost to attend?
There is a small ticket fee to cover the cost of the meal and venue. Pricing varies by city and event format, but is kept intentionally affordable.
What if my city isn't listed yet?
We're still confirming details for several cities. If you’d like to suggest your city, please email us at [email protected] with the subject line “Roundtable Tour.”
Can I bring a guest?
These events are reserved for Planetary Society members. If your guest is also a member, they're welcome to register separately.