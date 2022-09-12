Your impact: September equinox 2022

Three years strong and sailing on: LightSail 2 celebrates another anniversary

When the LightSail 2 spacecraft launched in 2019, nobody expected that this crowdfunded, low-cost, experimental solar sailing spacecraft would outlive its one-year mission by very much. But here we are three years later, and this marvel of innovation continues to orbit Earth and teach us about the science of solar sailing. And in those three years, LightSail 2 has already had a huge impact on space exploration. NASA is now developing its own solar sailing missions building on what we’ve learned from LightSail 2. Earlier this year, the public had an unprecedented opportunity to learn about this fascinating method of spacecraft propulsion through the FUTURES exhibition at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. To catch up on all things LightSail, check out the video recording of our recent member-exclusive webinar with mission leaders at planetary.org/ls2anniversary.

DEIA at TPS

Over the past two years, The Planetary Society has taken on a course of internal work to improve our diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) practices. This summer, we concluded a six-month-long project with a DEIA expert who helped assess the organization as it is now, provided training and guidance, and set out a roadmap for improvement. We are committed to working hard to ensure that everyone is welcome in our organization at every level, from members and supporters to staff, volunteers, and board members. This is ongoing work, and we appreciate the support of our members as we all learn and grow as individuals, a team, and a global community. To reflect this commitment, we have added inclusion to our organizational core values:



PASSION



We are fervent supporters of space exploration. We deliver our very best in all we do to advance our mission, and we hold ourselves accountable for results.



CREDIBILITY



We are an honest broker of information and a trusted steward of resources. Our stakeholders trust us.



OPTIMISM



We bring a positive outlook and attitude to all that we do. Our work is visionary, solution-seeking, and empowering.



INTEGRITY



We conduct our work in accordance with the highest standards of professional behavior and scientific principles.



EFFECTIVENESS



Our work produces intended results. We know our strengths and how to leverage them.



INCLUSION



Our community is strengthened by its diversity of talents and perspectives. We foster mutual respect and a sense of belonging for all people in our work.

