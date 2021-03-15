Your Impact: March Equinox 2021

A Big STEP Forward

In February, we announced an exciting new chapter of our science and technology program: The Planetary Society’s Science and Technology Empowered by the Public (STEP) grants. Building on the success of our crowdfunded LightSail mission, the STEP grant program will invest in innovative projects selected internationally through an open, competitive proposal process occurring every 2 years. We’re calling on the brightest minds from around the world to find the next exciting developments in space science and technology, which we’ll support with the help of members like you. Go to planetary.org/stepgrants to learn more.

Bringing Bennu Home

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will soon be on its way back to Earth from asteroid Bennu, bringing a sample back to Earth. This little piece of asteroid will yield decades of research, providing new insights about the early solar system. This mission means a lot to The Planetary Society and its members. Many of your names are aboard the spacecraft thanks to a campaign we ran in October 2014 to send a total of 442,803 names aboard the spacecraft on a microchip. The Planetary Society also held a contest to choose a name for the asteroid, which had been called 1999 RQ36. In 2013, along with the University of Arizona and MIT, we engaged more than 8,000 students from dozens of countries around the world and ultimately selected the name “Bennu” at the suggestion of 9-year- old Mike Puzio of North Carolina, USA.

Outstanding Support

Our year-end fundraising campaign was a huge success thanks to support from our members. We raised over $325,000 to facilitate our work throughout 2021 and beyond. We’re very grateful for the outstanding support that members like you provided. Thank you!

From the Archives: Postcards From Venus

Because we’re celebrating Venus in this issue, we took a look back at a very special project from The Planetary Society’s history that invited people from around the world to turn their imagination toward our neighboring planet. In 2005 and 2006 during the lead-up to the European Space Agency (ESA) Venus Express mission’s arrival at Venus, we teamed up with ESA to invite youths and adults worldwide to creatively depict the surface of Venus from an above-ground perspective, giving their artistic take on the mysterious world. We received hundreds of entries from more than 40 nations around the world and selected one youth winner, one adult winner, and one grand-prize winner. We thought you would enjoy looking back at the winning artwork, which still captures the mystery and allure of Venus.