NASA’s Lucy mission: an odyssey to the Trojan asteroids

When we talk about asteroids, it’s usually in reference to a looming threat or historical calamity (sorry, dinosaurs). But on October 16, NASA will send its Lucy spacecraft to a group of far-flung asteroids for thankfully less chaotic reasons.

This is the first time a spacecraft will ever journey to the mysterious Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Between 2027 and 2033, Lucy will study just seven out of thousands of them, searching for pieces of our solar system’s origin story.

Clearly, six years isn’t enough time for any spacecraft to reveal the secrets of the universe to us. But it’s an opportunity to learn more about our solar neighborhood or at the very least, an important part of it.

Here’s what we know about the Trojans and what NASA hopes to gain from Lucy’s investigation of them:

First things first: what are the Trojan asteroids?

In the broadest sense, Trojans are rocky objects that share a world’s orbit. They orbit the sun and are located at specific pockets of stability called Lagrange points. While virtually all the planets in our solar system have Trojans, Jupiter has the most.

Despite their name, the Jupiter Trojans are not at all close to Jupiter — they’re actually as far away from the planet as Jupiter is from the Sun. Their title is a nod to classical stories of the Trojan War, which is why the asteroids gather into “camps” — the Greeks and Trojans — at Jupiter’s L4 and L5 Lagrange points, respectively.

The tricky thing about asteroids is they’re more like llamas or sheep than soldiers. Without something to corral them, they tend to move about freely.

“Because of the small, stabilizing influence from Jupiter, if the objects were to start wandering away, they get herded back into these general locations,” said Keith Noll, Lucy’s Project scientist. Not having to chase down rambling asteroids will make the spacecraft’s mission significantly easier.

Though they don’t get the same shine that objects in the asteroid belt do, Trojans are fascinating in their own right; they quietly carry a wealth of information about the entire solar system.