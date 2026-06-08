The consensus problem

Fifteen years and more than $100 billion in inflation-adjusted dollars later, Artemis is now showing real results but is still at least two years away from the first Moon landing attempt. What the United States and its international partners will actually do on the lunar surface remains unclear, certainly to the broad public, who has been largely relegated to the sidelines of these deliberations over the past year.

The latest shift came in late February when NASA administrator Jared Isaacman, prodded by a presidential directive, outlined a complete restructuring of the Artemis program, changing flight dates and missions objectives for Artemis III through V, all to take place before the end of 2028 at the earliest. What we do on the Moon beyond then remains unclear — plans may change again. The money continues to flow nonetheless, and NASA’s human exploration program has hit funding highs not seen in decades.

NASA’s space science program, in contrast, is a model of consistency. Each of the five major space science divisions is guided by a once-per-decade set of priorities provided by the National Academies of Sciences through a deliberative, consensus-based process. Ask a planetary scientist about the top-priority mission in their field, and they will respond with sample return from Mars. An astrophysicist? Habitable Worlds Observatory. The answers would be the same no matter who was president or whether China was making a play for the Moon.

Why, then, does space science struggle to secure funding? In the best of times, NASA’s science program rarely exceeds a third of the agency’s annual budget. Within the last year, it faced near extinction with draconian cuts proposed by the White House. And why does human spaceflight struggle to secure stable policy goals but still enjoys the majority of NASA’s funding?

To answer this, we need to examine an extrinsic, structural distinction in the forces that drive consensus in human and scientific exploration activities as well as the shifts in parochial politics that have dominated funding debates in the United States since the end of Apollo.

Reaching consensus between two people can be difficult. To reach it among thousands or tens of thousands often requires an external force to drive a variety of viewpoints toward a single outcome. For space science, this force is the objective reality of the Cosmos that the activity aims to understand. Get hundreds of scientists together in a single room and eventually, they will identify the most immediate questions that need focus, the theories that need reinforcement or testing, and the potential benefits to the wider field. The desire to understand reality independent of culture is the consensus-making mechanism that enables the decadal survey process to succeed time after time. Nature itself acts as an external tiebreaker. Open any decadal report and you will find the most important questions that the scientific community wants to answer; the missions themselves are the tools to achieve that.

But science, as organized in the United States, is distributed and largely implemented via academic and private research institutions that receive individual grants for specific work. Robotic spacecraft became the specialty of two NASA centers and cost far less than their human-occupied counterparts. Being cheaper, they employ fewer people. This dilutes the political impact of these activities.