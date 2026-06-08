Are we ready to send humans to Mars?

Around the time of Apollo 11, when Wernher von Braun was asked about what stood in the way of sending humans to Mars, he reportedly answered, “political will.” But recent events (including a medical evacuation from the International Space Station in January) suggest that politics might not be the greatest impediment. Instead, it may be the ability to maintain human health and performance at a level sufficient to make the trip worth the effort.

Could we send humans to Mars today? Yes, given the right rocket capability and spacecraft. Would the crew survive and return to Earth to tell the story? Probably — but not certainly. Would they be able to engage in a vigorous program of exploration and discovery worthy of the personal and national effort and sacrifice that it took to make the mission possible? Almost certainly not.

To understand why, consider the scale of what we are attempting.

The ISS orbits about 400 kilometers (250 miles) above Earth, protected from deep-space radiation by our planet’s magnetic field, within easy and rapid abort distance, and with instantaneous communication with mission control. ISS missions are typically six months, with occasional journeys of up to a year.

Lunar missions — Apollo and now Artemis — are at least an order of magnitude more challenging. The Moon lies roughly 1,000 times farther away than the ISS, so radiation protection is minimal, and abort options take days, not hours. Communication with mission control is delayed, though only by seconds. Missions last a few weeks at most. Apollo was extraordinarily ambitious — and incredibly dangerous.

Mars is another leap entirely. On average, it is about 500 times farther from Earth than the Moon. There is no abort capability and little to no assistance from Earth due to distance and communication delays of up to 20 minutes one-way. A Mars mission would last roughly three years. It is most assuredly not just “more of the same” of what it took to get people to the Moon.

Various specific aspects of this type of mission are already under study. ISS missions provide data on long-duration weightlessness. Extended time in closed habitats, such as NASA’s HERA or CHAPEA, mimics the isolation and confinement of spaceflight. Antarctic winter-overs simulate these same conditions, with the added factor of an extreme environment. Weeks or months of bed rest with the head tilted down by 6 degrees can even replicate some of the effects of extended weightlessness, such as muscle atrophy and fluid shift toward the head.