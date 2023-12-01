Kate Howells • Dec 01, 2023
The best of 2023
The results are in for the Best of 2023! People around the world voted, and here are the winning space images, missions, exploration milestones, and more.
Best Solar System image
A solar eclipse seen from the Moon
Most exciting moment in planetary science
OSIRIS-REx successfully returning a sample of asteroid Bennu to Earth
The NASA spacecraft delivered a sample of asteroid Bennu to Earth in September, completing a seven-year mission that spanned 7.1 billion kilometers (4.4 billion miles).
Best Mars image
Curiosity's 'Postcard' of Marker Band Valley
Best “Fact Worth Sharing” from our weekly Downlink newsletter
With trillions of galaxies in the Universe, each containing hundreds of billions of stars, most of which are likely to host planets, many of which host moons, the number of worlds out there is staggering — as is the likelihood that life exists beyond Earth.
Favorite planetary science mission that was active this year
The James Webb Space Telescope
James Webb Space Telescope, the world's new great space observatory
JWST is observing galaxies that formed just after the Big Bang and determining whether planets orbiting other stars could support life.
Favorite Planetary Society member artwork
Pluto's Peaks by Marilynn Flynn
Most exciting upcoming planetary science mission
NASA’s Artemis Program to the Moon
Artemis, NASA's Moon landing program
Artemis is NASA's effort to send astronauts back to the Moon for the first time since the Apollo program.
The best Planetary Society accomplishment thanks to the support of our members
Advocating for exploration
This year The Planetary Society coordinated a series of advocacy actions throughout the year to get the VERITAS mission to Venus, the Mars Sample Return program, and the NEO Surveyor asteroid-hunting space telescope the funding they need.
