OSIRIS-REx returns sample from asteroid Bennu to Earth

The sample capsule endured an intense plunge through Earth’s atmosphere that began at 10:42 a.m. EDT. (14:42 UTC). Reaching speeds of 43,000 kilometers per hour (27,000 miles per hour), the capsule’s exterior was expected to encounter temperatures up to 2,900 degrees Celsius (5,300 degrees Fahrenheit) — twice as hot as lava.

A drogue parachute opened to stabilize the capsule before a large main parachute unfurled shortly thereafter. A NASA TV commentator said the main parachute opened earlier than expected. The capsule then touched down on the desert floor, targeting a landing zone measuring 58-by-14 kilometers (36-by-8.5 miles).

OSIRIS-REx team members traveled via helicopters to the landing site, where they are expected to collect soil and air samples. These samples will help rule out Earthly contaminants as scientists determine the makeup of the Bennu materials.

In the coming hours, the team will lift the capsule into a metal crate, wrap it in protective Teflon and a tarp, and bundle it into a harness. A helicopter will then grab the harness and fly the capsule to a nearby temporary clean room. NASA plans to hold a post-landing news conference today around 5:00 p.m. EDT (21:00 UTC), after the capsule is safely in the clean room.