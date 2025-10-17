On the morning of March 10, 2025, David Draper sat down to what would be one of his last meetings as NASA’s Deputy Chief Scientist. He did not know what was coming. But it was the first time he had ever been guarded by plainclothes security at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Draper sat opposite his team. That meant he saw their reactions when they were told that the entire Office of the Chief Scientist was being shut down, and all of their jobs eliminated.

“It was a total gut punch,” Draper said. “I just watched their spirits being crushed right in front of me.”

He did not go quietly.