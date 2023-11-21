How NASA plans to deorbit the International Space Station

The International Space Station has been around for a long time. Its first module, Zarya, launched in 1998. Crews have continually staffed the orbital complex since 2000. The ISS has been circling the globe so long that one-fourth of the world’s population has not lived without it.

As ubiquitous with spaceflight as it is, the ISS cannot live forever. Its core structures — specifically its modules, radiators, and central truss — are aging. They weaken under the forces of arriving and departing vehicles, orbital reboosts, and intense hot and cold cycles as the station travels in and out of sunlight each orbit. Radiators have been leaking, and efforts to find and patch air leaks in the Russian Zvezda module are still ongoing.

At the same time, NASA is moving its human spaceflight focus beyond low-Earth orbit. The Artemis program aims to return astronauts to the Moon, a goal that will consume more and more of the agency’s budgetary focus. NASA is hoping to transition its orbital research to new commercially owned space stations starting in 2028, and begin work to dispose of the ISS as soon as 2030. The agency is working with its international partners on the plan, while funding development of commercial stations and a vehicle that will help deorbit the ISS when the time comes.