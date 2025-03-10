Computing in space exploration history

For example, as the spacecraft grew more distant from Earth, their computers could be reprogrammed to alter data compression methods as signal strength weakened. This also allowed the mission to adapt to answer new scientific questions, such as when Voyager 2 extended its mission to include flybys of Uranus and Neptune. The observations both spacecraft are conducting right now from beyond the heliosphere are very different from the science they originally set out to do. Their reprogrammable computers are the reason the Voyagers today aren’t just inert objects hurtling through space. The mission team was even able to debug and reprogram Voyager 1 as recently as this year.

Space exploration has always been an area that pushes technology to new heights. Space poses challenges that demand innovation, and human curiosity about the Cosmos makes the hard work of innovating worthwhile.

From written code on stacks of paper to artificial intelligence, computers have come a long way. But it’s human ingenuity that has made this all possible.