The Planetary Society’s Search for Life Symposium

The Planetary Society works to advance three core enterprises - planetary exploration, planetary defense, and the search for life off Earth. As an independent organization that relies on input and advice of the professional space community, The Planetary Society is bringing together experts from the varying fields involved in the search for life, including life detection, life origins, habitability (within the Solar System and on exoplanets), technosignatures and SETI. We are convening the Search for Life Symposium to share information, identify key challenges, open up opportunities for collaboration, and identify an actionable agenda for The Planetary Society’s contribution to this important field.

At the in-person, invitation-only workshop, advisers will brief Planetary Society leadership on the state of the field and discuss ways for the public to potentially help the professional community through Planetary Society initiatives. After the advisory workshop, Planetary Society leaders, working with the advisers as necessary, will develop an internal report identifying strategic priorities and potential Planetary Society projects.

The in-person workshop and the follow-on strategic work has been funded by a private donor, the Halicioglu Family Foundation (HFF).

Date: February 12 and 13, 2024

Location:

The workshop will take place at The Planetary Society, 60 S Los Robles Ave. Pasadena CA 91101.

Unless you booked separate accommodations, lodging will be directly across the street from The Planetary Society at the Hyatt Place Pasadena, 399 E Green St, Pasadena, CA 91101.

Invited group of advisers: Morgan Cable, Shawn Domagal-Goldman, Courtney Dressing, Jacob Haqq-Misra, Lindsay Hays, Betül Kaçar, Amy Williams, and Jason Wright, with special guest David Grinspoon.

Planetary Society participants: Jim Bell, Bruce Betts, Rich Chute, Casey Dreier, Danielle Gunn, Heidi Hammel, Mat Kaplan, Jack Kiraly, Bill Nye, Rae Paoletta, Britney Schmidt, Jennifer Vaughn.

Agenda: (Times in PST)

February 12, 2024

Noon — Casual lunch at Planetary Society HQ; Bill Nye will give a short tour of the building, during which Bill and other staff will describe examples of some of The Planetary Society’s past work.

1:00 p.m. — Introductions

1:30-5:30 p.m. — Short presentations by invited advisers.

This is a chance for Planetary Society staff to get to know how different disciplines approach the search for life. Each adviser will give a short presentation, answering the same questions but representing a different perspective and/or discipline:

Tell us how you would describe [the discipline you’re representing] to someone who knows nothing about the search for life.

Give us a speculative example of what might be an extraordinary discovery in this field. Give us two, if you'd like! Dream big and think beyond the limits of current tools and resources.

With this hypothetical discovery in mind, please offer some ideas of advances that might be necessary to enable such a discovery.

6:30 p.m. — Dinner at Fleming’s Pasadena - 179 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105 (0.5 miles from meeting location)

February 13, 2024

8:30 a.m. — Casual breakfast at Planetary Society HQ

9:00-11:30 a.m. — Small group advisory rounds

This is a speed advisory round (but not really all that speedy). Four of our expert advisers will individually move from station to station for discussions with Planetary Society program heads, as the other four experts remain together for an extended conversation with Planetary Society board members. These roles will be exchanged in a second round after a break.

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. — Lunch and discussion with David Grinspoon

1:30-3:00 p.m. — Moderated group discussion focused on science/technology, policy, and funding

(Break)