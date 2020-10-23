Sample acquired! And: is your name in space?

Pluto’s mountains have ice caps just like Earth’s, but the process that forms the caps works in reverse. On Earth, warm, water-rich air blows up the faces of mountains and condenses on their cooler peaks. But according to data collected by NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft, on Pluto the peaks are warmer than the surface due to the planet’s tenuous upper atmosphere. Scientists think methane-rich gases collect in the upper atmosphere and then condense on mountain peaks. Pictured: Pluto as seen from data taken by New Horizons’ flyby in 2015 of the dwarf planet, with a close-up view of the methane-ice-capped Pigafetta Montes mountain range. Image credit: NASA et al.

NASA’s InSight Mars spacecraft will use its robotic scoop to scrape more soil on top of the heat-flow probe known as the mole, which is finally buried beneath the surface. The process will take months, but it’s necessary to make sure the mole has enough friction to dig itself even deeper. Learn more about InSight here.

Astronauts Chris Cassidy, Anatoly Ivanishin, and Ivan Vagner returned to Earth from the International Space Station in a Russian Soyuz capsule Wednesday. That leaves the station with 3 crewmembers, who will be joined by 4 new astronauts who will arrive aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon vehicle in November.

The air leak inside the International Space Station’s Zvezda module has been temporarily sealed. Engineers from NASA and the Russian space agency Roscosmos spent considerable time finding the leak with help from station crewmembers. Russian engineers are now working on a more permanent fix.