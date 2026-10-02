The Downlink • Oct 02, 2026
Flying by and diving deep
Space Snapshot
The European Space Agency’s Juice mission captured this photo of Earth — which is one of our selections for the best space images of the month — as the spacecraft flew by our planet on Monday, Sept. 28. If that sounds familiar, it’s because Juice has flown by once before, in 2024, for another one of the several gravity assists the spacecraft must make to reach Jupiter in 2031 and begin studying the icy moons Ganymede, Callisto, and Europa. Image credit: ESA/Juice/JMC.
Fact Worth Sharing
Juice helped study the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS. In Nov. 2025, when 3I/ATLAS was expected to be highly active, Juice observations would later reveal that the comet was losing about 2,000 kilograms (2.2 tons) of water per second, which is on the high side of normal for a comet close to the Sun.
Mission Briefings
NASA announced that a new astrophysics observatory is under development. The PRIMA (PRobe far-Infrared Mission for Astrophysics) space telescope, if fully confirmed, would survey the Universe at far-infrared wavelengths that can help reveal the chemistry of planetary building blocks around other stars, as well as the makeup and evolution of distant galaxies. It is the first in a new class of NASA astrophysics missions called Probe Explorers. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.
Boeing’s Starliner won’t fly astronauts to the ISS until at least 2028. In a press conference this week, NASA and Boeing announced that the spacecraft would fly an uncrewed cargo mission no earlier than December of this year, then perhaps a routine crew exchange mission in 2028. Starliner’s Crew Flight Test in 2024 experienced several problems and was later classified by NASA as a “Type-A mishap,” the agency’s most serious designation of that kind.
More than 75 countries have signed on to the Artemis Accords. With Albania, Croatia, Côte d’Ivoire, and San Marino all joining the Accords over the past several weeks, the group now has 76 participants. The Accords are a non-binding set of principles for how countries explore space and develop infrastructure beyond Earth.
Sunday marks the start of World Space Week. The largest annual space event on Earth is meant to inspire the next generation and bring people together, as Dennis Stone, president and co-founder of the World Space Week Association, said on Planetary Radio last month. If you missed it, check out his conversation with host Sarah Al-Ahmed to hear how you can get involved this Oct. 4 through 10.
From The Planetary Society
NASA is looking into tethered drones and flying spheres to explore the Solar System. On this week’s Planetary Radio, host Sarah Al-Ahmed speaks with several scientists behind bold, early-stage ideas for space exploration at the 2026 NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) Symposium, hosted by Wichita State University. Ideas include flying spheres to explore caves beneath Titan’s surface, a fiber-tethered drone that could enter caves on the Moon, and tiny probes meant to survive in the Moon’s permanently shadowed craters. Image credit: Stone Aerospace, Inc.
Tune into a fireside chat on the search for life beyond Earth. In August, Planetary Radio host Sarah Al-Ahmed and Jonathan Lunine, chief scientist of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, headlined an in-person livestream with a discussion of the main missions shaping the search for extraterrestrial life. Watch a recording of their conversation, now available here.
Matching Gift Opportunity – This Week Only!
Now through Oct. 6, when you donate to our STEP Grants program, your gift will be matched up to $5,000 by our friends at Toshiba. Your support today can fund the next phase of Dr. Buffo and his team's work — efforts that could help future spacecraft more efficiently spot the most promising places to look for signs of past life. Make your gift today!
What's Up
This week, Saturn will be at opposition, directly opposite the Sun from Earth and at its brightest of the year. Look for it in the early evening east. Very bright Jupiter rises in the middle of the night and is high up in the pre-dawn sky. Reddish Mars is up in the late night and morning eastern sky, located above Jupiter. Find out what else to look for in October’s night skies.
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Wow of the Week
Planetary Society member Vahid Jazayeri took this long exposure of the International Space Station over Mount Shuksan, in Washington state, on July 12, 2026. The image uses one base frame to keep the stars and Milky Way stationary, but overlays them with around two dozen exposures of the ISS taken over six minutes. A one-second pause between these exposures produces the gaps in the arc of light. Image credit: Vahid Jazayeri.
Send us your artwork!
We love to feature space artwork in the Downlink. If you create any kind of space-related art, we invite you to send it to us by replying to any Downlink email or writing to [email protected]. Please let us know in your email if you’re a Planetary Society member!