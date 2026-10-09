Born from fire

NASA’s DAVINCI spacecraft can take the heat. To prepare for DAVINCI’s mission to Venus, an engineering model of the spacecraft’s atmospheric descent probe was put through a series of furnace tests at Rex Heat Treat in Bedford, Pennsylvania, this past August and September. The tests — which the probe passed — mimicked the rapid, extreme heating that DAVINCI will experience as it descends through Venus’ atmosphere. Image credit: NASA/Mike Guinto.

Astronomers may have discovered a planet that formed during the death throes of its star. According to a recent study, the candidate Jupiter-sized world may have been born out of material thrown off from a star as it ran out of fuel. By comparison, most known planets are thought to have come together out of the material left over from the formation of their host stars.

NASA is building science into its Moon Base plans. The agency selected three investigations that could be incorporated into a future Moon Base: an instrument suite to look for underground lava tubes, an experiment to measure properties of the Moon's surface and any water ice present, and a station to monitor for seismic events, micrometeoroids, and other environmental conditions.