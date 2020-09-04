A devil on Mars and defenders of Earth

Astronomers have for the first time used artificial intelligence to discover 50 new exoplanets—worlds that orbit other stars. The data came from NASA’s now-retired Kepler space telescope, which watched stars for small light dips to indicate planets were possibly transiting in front of those stars. Missions like Kepler produce false positives that must be sorted out manually by astronomers; AI could help speed up the process. Pictured: An artist’s impression of an exoplanet and its host star. Image credit: David A. Aguilar (CfA).

Final construction of NASA’s Lucy spacecraft has started at Lockheed Martin in Colorado, with NASA reporting the mission is officially in Phase D—the last stage before launch. Lucy is scheduled to lift off in October 2021 on a mission to visit 8 asteroids, 7 of which share an orbit with Jupiter.

The temperature probe known as the mole aboard NASA’s Mars InSight lander has worked its way further underground. The mole is underground for the first time since InSight landed on Mars in November 2018, thanks to efforts by NASA and German Aerospace Center engineers. InSight is currently using its robotic scoop to press down on the soil above the mole as it digs.

Want to be a flight director in NASA’s mission control in Houston? The agency is currently accepting applications through 10 September. Candidates must be U.S. citizens with a bachelor’s degree in engineering, science, or math, and have “time-critical decision-making experience in high-stress, high-risk environments.”

Northrop Grumman successfully test-fired a rocket booster for NASA’s Space Launch System, the giant vehicle that will blast humans to the Moon under the agency’s Artemis program. Booster tests for the first 3 Artemis flights have already happened; this one evaluated possible upgrades for later missions.