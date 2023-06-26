Pasadena, CA (June 26, 2023) — The Planetary Society announced in an article today that it will award a total of $68,434 to eight recipients as part of its Shoemaker Near Earth Object (NEO) Grant program. The program, named after pioneering planetary geologist Gene Shoemaker, supports amateur astronomers worldwide in their endeavors to find, track, and characterize near-Earth asteroids.

Professional sky surveys cannot singlehandedly bear the responsibility of defending the Earth from potentially harmful asteroids. The amateur asteroid-hunting community significantly contributes to characterizing, tracking, and discovering near-Earth objects that could pose a threat to Earth.

In the 26-year history of the program, approximately $585,000 has been granted in 78 awards to astronomers in 23 countries on six continents. The latest Shoemaker grant winners exemplify the Planetary Society’s long-standing tradition of planetary defense programming, made possible by the generous donations from its members — a global community of space enthusiasts.

