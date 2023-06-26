Announcing the 2023 Shoemaker NEO grant winners

The Planetary Society is excited to announce the latest round of winners in our Shoemaker Near-Earth Object (NEO) grant program. Named after pioneering planetary geologist Gene Shoemaker, these grants support very advanced amateur astronomers around the world in their efforts to find, track, and characterize near-Earth asteroids. This round’s winners continue a long tradition of Planetary Society-supported planetary defense, protecting the Earth from the threat of asteroid impacts.

Though dedicated professional telescopes make the majority of NEO discoveries now, they don’t have adequate observing time or geographical distribution. That is where our Shoemaker grant winners come in, making important contributions to three areas of planetary defense:

Characterization : Some winners focus on characterization to determine asteroid properties. They typically carry out photometric (brightness) studies to determine properties like spin rate and whether what looks like one asteroid is actually two — a binary pair. This type of information will be crucial when an asteroid deflection is required, and in the meantime, for understanding the near-Earth asteroid population in general.

Tracking : Other winners focus on astrometric (sky position) tracking observations that are necessary for calculating an asteroid’s orbit, including whether it will ever collide with the Earth. Without follow-up observations, newly discovered asteroids can even be lost.

Discovery: Because most professional NEO surveys that discover asteroids are in the Northern Hemisphere, there is still a need for discovery as well as follow up tracking in the Southern Hemisphere. Around the world, software innovations are also increasing discovery rates.

Thanks to the support of our generous members, in this year’s round of grants we were able to award $68,434. The observatories of the eight winners are in six countries on three continents. Over the 26-year history of the program, approximately $585,000 has been granted in 78 awards to astronomers in 23 countries on six continents. Here are summaries of the newest winners.

Fabrizio Bernardi and observatory director Maura Tombelli of Gr.A.M. (Gruppo Astrofili Montelupo – a large group of amateur astronomers) at the Beppe Forti Observatory in Italy are awarded $9,672 for a filter wheel, UBVRI filters, a light pollution filter, a star guider, and an adaptive optics component to add to the CMOS camera that was purchased with a 2021 Shoemaker NEO grant. This combination will increase the observatory capabilities to track fainter NEOs discovered by the professional surveys, and to facilitate better characterization.